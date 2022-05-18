Hardik Patel resigns as working president of Gujarat Congress

Patidar leader Hardik Patel Wednesday resigned as the working president of Gujarat Congress and from the primary membership of the party.

Announcing his decision over Twitter, Patel said, “Today, I courageously resign from the post of Congress Party and primary membership of the party. I am sure that my decision will be welcomed by all my colleagues and the people of Gujarat. I believe that after this step of mine, I will be able to work really positively for Gujarat in future.”

In his letter of resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Patel wrote, “Despite several attempts to steer the Congress in the right direction, the party has constantly been working against the interests of my country and our society.”

“The youth of our country wants a strong and capable leader. Over the last 3 years I have found that the Congress party and its leadership both at central and state level have been merely reduced to opposing everything, whereas the people always seek an alternative that thinks of their future and is capable of taking India,” he added.

Pointing out a “lack of seriousness” among senior leadership, Patel also hit out at the party leaders for ‘weakening’ Gujarat Congress and diluting issues of public importance, “all for humongous personal financial gains”.