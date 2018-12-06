Gujarat: Hardik Patel urges Congress to move Private Member’s Bill for Patidar quota

Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Wednesday met Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly Paresh Dhanani at the latter’s residence and urged the Congress to move a Private Member’s Bill for reservation for his community.

Dhanani on his part said the Opposition moved a Private Member’s Bill in the Assembly twice with a provision for 20 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to non-reserved communities, but it was once rejected by the ruling BJP and could not be taken up for discussion on the second occasion. He demanded that the state government should take up the Private Member’s Bill for discussion on priority basis in the next session of the Assembly.

Hardik had earlier written to Dhanani that he will meet him to enquire how the Opposition could help the Patidar community get reservation. The Patidar leader met Dhanani along with members of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS).

Addressing mediapersons, Dhanani said it was a positive discussion with Hardik over the issue of Patidar quota and “requested” the Chief Minister to take up the Bill in a special session and pass it unanimously. He said the Congress had moved a Private Member’s Bill in Gujarat Assembly in February 2016 seeking 20 per cent reservation for non-reserved communities. However, he added, ruling BJP got the Bill rejected by the strength of its majority in the Assembly.

Dhanani said Congress had again moved a similar Private Member’s Bill under the leadership of Amit Chavda in March. However, as per rules of the Assembly, the Bill could not be tabled or discussed. He said the Bill can be moved with some changes to ensure that it stands the scrutiny of the court of law.

Hardik said that they have told Dhanani to work for the community’s demand of constitutional reservation that can stand the scrutiny of the court of law.

Meanwhile, the BJP termed the meeting between Hardik and Dhanani a “fixed match”, alleging that Congress was playing games with the Patidar community. In a press statement, state BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said the BJP government in Gujarat had implemented a law to give 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections.

However, he alleged, the Congress did not support it and some people created hurdles in its implementation on the directions of Congress.

Gujarat government had issued an ordinance for 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections among the unreserved category in educational institutions and government jobs. However, the ordinance was quashed by the HC in August 2016, with the court terming it as “unconstitutional” and “illegal”. Gujarat government has challenged the HC order in Supreme Court where the matter is pending.