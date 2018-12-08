Gujarat: Hardik Patel not allowed to meet Katheriya in jail

Even as the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) is making preparations for a rally to celebrate the release of co-convenor Alpesh Katheriya from jail, Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel on Friday was denied permission to meet him in Lajpore jail, where Katheriya has been lodged since his arrest last month.

Advertising

A Surat district court on Thursday granted bail to Katheriya in an attempt to murder case lodged against him. This was days after he was granted bail in a sedition case.

Following the verdict, Hardik reached Surat on Friday to meet Katheriya in jail along with other PAAS members and Katheriya’s father Ghanshyam Katheriya. However, they was denied permission by jail authorities.

To celebrate his release from jail on Sunday, the outfit has planned a three-day sankalp yatra which will be start from Surat, travel to Khodaldham in Kagvad on Monday and culminate at Umiyadham in Unjha on Tuesday.

Advertising

On Thursday, co-convenor of Surat unit PAAS Dharmik Malaviya had said that the rally will culminate at Statue of Unity in Kevadiya colony in Narmada district where Hardik and Katheriya will seek the blessings of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“Earlier we had planned a visit to the statue of Sardar Patel Statue of Unity. But we have cancelled it due to some reasons. Hardik and Alpesh will lead the three-day sankalp yatra. We have sought police permission for the rally. However, we will carry out our plans even if we do not get permission,” Malaviya said.