Thursday, July 29, 2021
Gujarat: Half the state's population administered first dose of Covid vaccine

Gujarat on Thursday reported 27 new cases and no fatality due to the infection.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 30, 2021 1:02:03 am
People wait in line for Covid-19 Vaccination at a vaccination centre in Dariyapur, Old city, Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Administering over 4.39 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccines, as of Thursday Gujarat has now administered over 3.26 crore doses. According to a state government’s press release, Gujarat has now covered half of its vaccine-eligible population with the first dose.

Of the total 4.93 crore vaccine-eligible population, 2.48 crore first doses have been administered, according to the Gujarat government. Over 77 lakh second doses have been administered, thus managing to cover 15 per cent of the state’s vaccine-eligible population with complete inoculation. In Ahmedabad city, one of its main vaccination centres — Tagore Hall — will remain closed on July 30 on account of the general monthly board meeting of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

