Gujarat: Guidelines issued for posting of cops in Local Crime Branch

Director General of Police Shivanand Jha issued a special circular laying down guidelines for the posting of police officers in the Local Crime Branch (LCB) in each district, while emphasising on the officer’s efficiency and experience instead of him/her being in the ‘good books’ of senior police officers in the district concerned.

The circular also stated that only those officers who have a good sense of responsibility and do not want to gain popularity in media or social media should get priority.

Explained Corrective steps after complaints on favouritism Sources at Police Bhavan said that the DGP issued the instructions after receiving complaints of favouritism by district superintendents of police in posting of LCB officers from a few districts recently. Apart from the guidelines, the circular also noted down cases to be investigated by the LCB. Special emphasis has been laid on tracing absconding accused, solving undetected murders, identifying unidentified bodies and tracing missing boys and girls. In the case of a serious crime, the LCB has been mandated by the DGP to visit the scene of crime personally.

“Local Crime Branch is considered one of the most important agencies of Gujarat Police. However, there was no clear guideline for the working of this branch, which enjoys highest reputation,”said an official release from the office of the DGP on late Saturday night.

“Similarly, since no rules were framed to decide which officer of the district will be posted in the LCB, mostly those in good books of the district police heads used to get posting in this branch,” the release added.

It further laid down a few criteria for the job. According to the release, a Sub-Inspector-rank officer can be appointed only if he/she has an experience of five years.

At the same time, similar criteria for Police Inspector-rank officers has been kept at seven years.

Other qualities required for the position, as per the release, include having a good network of informants, an acquaintance with local geographical and social situation, the proper knowledge of the investigation of crimes and a clean image.

The circular has also desired that officers of the Local Crime Branch should, apart from lodging cases of liquor or gambling, be able to fetch information from informants, and conduct a scientific investigation of a crime, while also doing all kinds of surveillance.