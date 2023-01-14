Gujarat GST squad, police seize truck smuggling alcohol on Dahod-Indore highway

The Gujarat state GST mobile squad, on Friday, in a joint exercise with the Dahod district police, seized a truck bearing a forged number plate smuggling alcohol near Pusari village on the Dahod-Indore highway. The truck, which had an Uttar Pradesh registration number, was also carrying forged invoices to show the transport of butter from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh to Kundali in Haryana.

According to a government release, the incident occurred early Friday when officials of the state GST mobile squad tried to intercept the truck at around 2.30 am on the Dahod-Indore highway. The officials suspected the truck as the scrutiny of online records showed that the truck had crossed a toll plaza in Jhakhauli in Haryana at 1 am on the same day.

The release said, “As the official tried to stop the truck, the driver zoomed past. The mobile squad immediately began chasing the truck but the driver abandoned the truck at a deserted location and escaped in the dark…Thereafter, accompanied by a police team from Rabdal police station, the mobile squad brought back the truck to the Dahod checkpost and inspected the truck in the presence of panch witnesses…The squad found Indian Made Foreign Liquor of different brands packed in white plastic bags. A total of 9,852 bottles of 750 ml and 1,200 bottles of 180 ml were confiscated in the checking.”

The release further stated that on examining the RTO registration details and the body of the truck, it was found to bear a different chassis number and a forged number plate. The police have booked a case under relevant sections of the Prohibition Act.