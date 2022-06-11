scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Gujarat GST raids: Over Rs 11-crore tax evasion detected at hotels, resorts near Gir National Park

The financial statements showed lower room tariffs, tax under low slabs and unaccounted services provided

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: June 11, 2022 5:06:44 pm
The teams from the department searched 25 locations, including 17 hotels and resorts and offices of two booking agents in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat Goods and Services Tax (SGST) department conducted searches on hotels, resorts and booking agents operating in and around Sasan-Gir National Park and found tax evasion to the tune of Rs 11.97 crore.

The teams from the department searched 25 locations, including 17 hotels and resorts and offices of two booking agents in Ahmedabad. The hotels and resorts in Sasan-Gir were found to have recorded lower room tariffs, unaccounted services provided and paid tax under low slabs, said an official statement from the department Saturday.

The officers have asked the erring hotels and resorts to pay Rs 3.04 crore, which included pending tax and penalties. The department has already recovered Rs 2.14 crore, the release said.

