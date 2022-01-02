GST fraud worth Rs 29 cr: One held in Porbander

The state GST department of Gujarat on Friday arrested a Porbandar resident for allegedly fraudulently claiming Rs 29.07 crore worth of GST refund. The accused was identified as Amit Devani.

Earlier, two other accused — Janakkumar Panchal and Arfanabanu Sabirhusein Sheikh — were arrested in connection with the alleged fraud case on December 12 .

According to a press release from the state government, four mobile phones and alleged incriminating accounting literature were seized from Devani’s residence in Porbandar with data in the mobile phones allegedly establishing his role in the offence.