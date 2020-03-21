Gujarat: GSHSEB suspends evaluation of class 10, 12 answer sheets

As per the announcement by GSHSEB, the evaluation has been suspended from March 21 until March 31. (PTI Photo) As per the announcement by GSHSEB, the evaluation has been suspended from March 21 until March 31. (PTI Photo)

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has suspended the evaluation of class 10 and 12 answer sheets of the board exams that concluded on Saturday.

As per the announcement by GSHSEB, the evaluation has been suspended from March 21 until March 31. Over the last two days, various teachers associations had raised the demand to suspend the evaluation process.

“All evaluation centres’ incharges are required to ensure the counting of all answer sheets, checked and unchecked. These are then to be kept in the strongroom under police protection. The incharges should ensure the answer sheets are not spoilt by water in any case,” the order issued by GSHSEB on Saturday stated.

The evaluation centres’ incharges have also been directed to maintain the logbook of the strongroom.

In another advisory, the state board has stated that no one is required to personally visit the board headquarters for a duplicate marksheet or a migration certificate. The state board has set up an online facility to accept such applications where required documents may be sent by post.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd