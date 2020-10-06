Gujarat: GSHSEB reduces 30% syllabus for Class 11, 12

The reason cited by the GSHSEB behind this decision is that this will help reduce the stress levels among students and proper preparation for Class 10 and 12 board exams. (Representational)

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Monday declared a reduction of 30 per cent in syllabus for Class 11 and 12 for academic session 2020-21 only.

This would apply to all state recognised schools affiliated to GSHSEB. Topics to be dropped will be decided and announced by the state board shortly.

A detailed circular will be issued by the GSHSEB in the coming days that will have detailed information of all the topics dropped from the curriculum as well as those that will continue to be a part of the course structure for Class 11 to 12 which will be sent to all schools soon, stated the GSHSEB official statement issued Monday.

The reason cited by the GSHSEB behind this decision is that this will help reduce the stress levels among students and proper preparation for Class 10 and 12 board exams.

However, the course has been reduced from the examination syllabus as questions from the deducted syllabus will not be asked in the exams but teachers are required to teach this to students for their academic benefits.

The board declared that care will be taken while reducing the syllabus so that continuity of the curriculum is not broken as well as students do not suffer in competitive exams.

Since the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other states had reduced the curriculum, a similar demand was raised by parents in Gujarat.

Various meetings were held for deciding whether the curriculum and how much should be dropped.

Deliberating on reduction of curriculum due to Covid pandemic affecting the teaching days in schools, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) meetings were held on July 23, August 20 and September 11 under the chairmanship of Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

The last meeting of educationists and academicians was held on September 29 at Secondary Teachers Training Institute (STTI).

