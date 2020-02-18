Gujarat: GSHSEB documents since 1952 now available online

A team of over 20 members of the state board in addition to members of agency that was hired for digitisation took more than 15 months to complete the process. (Representational Image) A team of over 20 members of the state board in addition to members of agency that was hired for digitisation took more than 15 months to complete the process. (Representational Image)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Monday flagged off the online process of applying for old documents. This comes after the board completed digitisation of documents of over 4 crore students of Class 10 and 12 since 1952.

While applicants can apply physically as well online through the GSHSEB website, the required documents will be posted within three days. With this digitisation, an estimated over 50,000 students annually will be able to save their commuting costs as well as time.

Inaugurating the online process, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama lauded the exercise. He said that a candidate can receive the duplicate of his mark sheet and certificate of any year since 1952 while sitting at home and that the initiative will be beneficial for candidates from far flung areas.

Old students can get mark sheet, certificate, migration or verification certificate through an online application sitting at home. There is no additional fee and the candidates have to only pay for the postal charges.

A total of 4.19 crore old documents of Class 11 from 1952 till 1975 as per the old senior secondary pattern, documents of Class 10 since 1976 and Class 12 since 1978 till present have been digitised. This covers scanning of 40,69,455 pages that were converted into soft copies after digitisation.

