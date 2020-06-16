Gujarat: GSHSEB Class 12 results improve by 3%

Girls outshone boys with the pass percentage of 82.20 per cent, nearly 12 per cent more than boys who recorded a pass percentage of 70.97 per cent. (Representational) Girls outshone boys with the pass percentage of 82.20 per cent, nearly 12 per cent more than boys who recorded a pass percentage of 70.97 per cent. (Representational)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Class 12 general stream results were declared on Monday in which 76.29 per cent students passed, an improvement of 3 per cent compared to the pass percentage of 73.27 in 2019.

A total of 3,71,771 candidates appeared for the exams, of which 2,83,624 cleared. The pass percentage of general stream, including arts and commerce, is 76.27 per cent, while for vocational stream, it is 76.04 per cent.

Girls outshone boys with the pass percentage of 82.20 per cent, nearly 12 per cent more than boys who recorded a pass percentage of 70.97 per cent.

The number of schools that reported 100 per cent pass has gone up to 267 from 222 in 2019. The number of schools reporting less than 10 per cent pass result has declined from 79 to 56, this year.

“While many state and central education boards across the country have not been able to conduct examinations and declare results amid the Covid pandemic, the GHSHEB has successfully conducted the exams and declared all the results. I appreciate the efforts of examination and evaluation staff… The overall results of Class 12 has been encouraging,” said Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma in a statement.

Among subjects, Statistics recorded the lowest pass percentage of 84.59 per cent while Hindi the highest with 98.94 per cent.

Soni in Banaskantha centre recorded the highest result of 97.76 per cent against Navrangpura centre in Ahmedabad previous year while Patan continues to top among districts with 86.67 per cent.

Dolasa examination centre in Gir Somnath recorded the lowest pass percentage of 30.21 and Junagadh the district with lowest pass percentage of 58.26. The number of copying incidents reduced from 2,730 to 744, this year.

Among six different mediums, the pass percentage of students of English medium was the highest at 81.72 per cent, followed by Sindhi medium at 76.67 per cent, Urdu medium 76.12 per cent and Gujarati medium 76.11 per cent, while Hindi and Marathi medium recorded 66.71 and 68.14 per cent respectively.

English as second language emerged as the toughest nut to crack as the highest number of candidates (36,579) were declared as ‘Needs Improvement’, while the subject as first language recorded the least number of such candidates declared NI at 992. Hindi (second language) recorded the highest pass percentage of 98.94 per cent, while statistics the lowest of 84.59 per cent.

Surat recorded the highest number of students (8,276) declared as NI, followed by Ahmedabad city with 7,097 students, Junagadh 5,758, Rajkot 5,174 , Ahmedabad rural 4,616 and Vadodara 4,370 students.

