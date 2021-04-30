Gujarat: Growth rate of Covid cases remains slow, fatalities up

People queue up for birth and death certificates at a civic body office at Sardar market in Vadodara on Thursday. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Gujarat on Thursday added 14,327 new Covid-19 cases and 180 deaths, indicating a slower growth rate in cases since April 24 and yet an increasing number of fatalities as per the state bulletin.

Meanwhile, in an affidavit filed by Gujarat chief secretary Anil Mukim before the Supreme Court on Thursday, it was submitted that as on April 28, 49,332 patients were on oxygen support in the state.

The affidavit also added that the state has a provision of 54,579 oxygen beds across the state, including 6,669 isolation plus ICU beds without ventilators and another 6,574 isolation plus ICU beds with ventilators. The submissions indicate a 90 per cent occupancy of available oxygen beds.

With an estimated demand of nearly 1,200 MT of oxygen as on April 30, and the Centre allocating a daily supply of 975 MT, the affidavit submitted that to ensure that the supply chain is not disrupted due to breakdown of transport vehicle, Gujarat has already created inventory of liquid argon and nitrogen gas tankers, which are being used to transport liquid oxygen.

Meanwhile, veteran Congress leader and former MP from Amreli constituency, Navinchandra Ravani, 91, died at a Aarna Hospital in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning due to cardiac arrest. He is survived by four sons and a daughter.

“My father got Covid recently and had recovered eight days ago. His heart and kidney were also affected due to Covid complications,” said Yogesh Ravani, senior advocate at the Gujarat High Court.

MLA funds

The Gujarat government has decided to permit MLAs to spend up to Rs 25 lakh more than the grants they currently get on civil hospitals, government dispensaries, and hospitals run by municipal corporations and municipalitie, an official release stated.