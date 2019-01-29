Gujarat: 228 quintal of groundnut stolen, 9 held

Police have arrested nine men for allegedly stealing 654 bags of groundnut from a godown hired by the government to store oilseed procured from farmers in Kutch.

Three other accused, including the relatives of two BJP councillors, are on the run, said police.

This comes nearly a week after the warehouse manager of Gujarat State Warehousing Corporation (GSWC) had filed a complaint with Gandhidham police alleging that 654 bags of groundnut containing 228 quintal of the oilseed which was worth Rs 11.33 lakh, were stolen from the godown between January 11 and 18.

Acting on a tip-off, the Local Crime Branch (LBC) intercepted a truck from near the godown and tracked down Nandalal Ahir who told the police that Umar Alias Faruk Sama of Anjar town in Kutch district was driving his truck.

Based on the input, police arrested Sama on Saturday morning. Later in the day, police arrested eight others, all residents of Gandhidham and Anjar talukas.

“Amit Thakkar of Anjar, Hanif Kumbhar of Anjar, and Kasam Para, a resident of Chubadak village in Bhuj taluka of Kutch district, are on the run. These accused were going to purchase the stolen consignment of groundnut,” said B Division Inspector Digvijaysinh Rana.

Police said that Thakkar is son of Hansa Thakkar, a sitting BJP councillor in Anjar municipality in Kutch district, while Kumbhar is the husband of Sakina Kumbhar, another sitting BJP councillor of Anjar municipality.

The nine arrested men were sent to two days in police remand by a local court.