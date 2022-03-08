Gujarat: Groundnut, cottonseed oil prices soar 53-74 per cent in two years

The prices of groundnut and cottonseed oil in Gujarat have shot up 53 per cent and 74 per cent respectively in the past two calendar years, the state government informed the Assembly Monday.

The retail price of groundnut oil, which was at Rs 107 a litre in January 2020, shot up to Rs 164 by the end of December 2021, the government stated in a written reply to a question from Congress MLA Geniben Thakor during the Question Hour. Similarly, the wholesale prices of groundnut oil (15 kilogram) rose from Rs 1,555 to Rs 2,349 during the same period.

The retail prices of cottonseed oil shot up from Rs 87 per litre in January 2020 to Rs 164 at end of December 2021. The price of a 15-kg tin of cottonseed was up from Rs 1,263 to Rs 2,193 during the two-year period.

The state government said it has issued necessary notifications to control the prices of edible oil, after the government of India issued similar notifications in this regard. At the state level, the tax on imported crude soybean oil, palmolein oil and sunflower oil was reduced to 2.5 per cent from the earlier 15 per cent. From October 2021, this tax has been further reduced to zero.

The Central government has shifted imported refined palmolein oil from the “prohibited” to “exempted” category. It has also announced a “National Edible Oil” mission to increase the production of oilseeds. In order to keep a tab over hoarding, a portal operated by the Centre has also started to collect information about the stocks held by edible oil manufacturers and traders.

The government attributed the hike in prices of edible oil to shortage of labourers due to the Covid pandemic, difficulties in purchase and transportation and jump in international prices of edible oils, including groundnut and cottonseed oil. The state government claimed that the prices of edible oil have remained under control due to the measures taken by it.

During the Question Hour Monday, when Congress MLAs sought to know the reasons behind the jump in prices of edible oil, Minister Naresh Patel side-stepped the issue saying he would give an answer when the question dealing with a price rise of edible oil would be taken up by the Speaker. However, the Question Hour ended before the question could be taken up.

Congress said prices have shot up in Gujarat due to hoarding by traders and oil manufacturers. The party also put together data from various written replies provided by the government during Question Hour to state that the government conducted only 70 raids against hoarders in the last two years. in which the government seized Rs 1.36 crore worth of food grains and edible oil.