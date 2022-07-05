Gujarat: PIL over stay on transfer of animals; High Court seeks recognition order for Greens Zoo

The Gujarat High Court Monday asked Halar Utkarsh Samiti Trust, which filed a PIL seeking court’s direction to restrain central and state zoo authorities from transferring wild animals to the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)-supported private zoo, to place on record the authorisation granted to the private zoo.

The petitioner, through its advocate Aditya Choksi, pointed out to the division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri that the zoo — Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Jamnagar — has been given recognition under the Wild Life Protection Act Section 38 (h) on August 17, 2020 by the Central Zoo Authority.

So far the Act is concerned, “there is no provision with respect to giving recognition to a private zoo” and that “recently there have been reports that 94 wild animals which are scheduled animals were brought from Morocco to Jamnagar,” the petitioner said.

According to the petitioner, the zoo was granted recognition under the category of mini zoo under Rule 9 of the Recognition of Zoo Rules, 2009.

However, Choksi further submitted, the recognition has been granted without satisfying any of the criteria under Rule 10, which pertains to interests of protection and conservation of wild animals.

Choksi, on behalf of the petitioner trust, further pointed out that the chief wildlife warden of Gujarat requested central zoo authorities for the recognition of the zoo “within a period of 15 days” after a proposal was made by RIL for the same.

The petitioner added that the duty to protect the life of wild animals cannot be shifted to a private body. When the bench enquired as to where the order of authorisation given to the zoo on August 2020 is, Choksi submitted that the order is not in the public domain, to which the court recommended Choksi that he can attempt to procure it by filing requisite application under the RTI Act.

The bench sought that he produce the order and the court will only examine the petitioner’s request and maintainability of the petition thereafter.

The court in its order, dictated in the open court, recorded, “…The entire case, petitioner is resting upon the recognition dated 17.8.2020. However the copy of the said order is not placed on record. In that view of the matter, we grant liberty to the petitioner to produce the same…”