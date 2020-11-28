Gujarat: Green body seeks stay on mining in Bhavnagar

As per the representation, last week, some villagers from Hoidad village in Ghogha tehsil had seen that a land parcel near a lignite mining site of Gujarat Power Corporation Limited moved upward by around 30-40 feet. (Representational)

An environmental group has written to the Bhavnagar district collector and 10 other authorities in the state and central government seeking stay on the mining activity at a lignite mining site in Ghogha teshil of Bhavnagar district till relevant studies are not done there.

The group has informed the authorities about an upward shift of approximately 600-metre land parcel near the mining site and expressed apprehension about a possible disaster like earthquake.

Following the written representation, Bhavnagar Collector Gaurang Makwana has ordered the district geologist to conduct an inquiry into matter and submit the report in a week’s time.

The written representation has been submitted by Rohit Prajapati and Krishnakant on behalf of Paryavaran Suraksha Samiti (PSS), a Vadodara-based environmental group.

As per the representation, last week, some villagers from Hoidad village in Ghogha tehsil had seen that a land parcel near a lignite mining site of Gujarat Power Corporation Limited moved upward by around 30-40 feet. A video related to the incident got circulated on social media and subsequently PSS came to know about the incident. Following this, a team of PSS visited the site along with some officials from different state authorities and the mining company earlier this week.

Following the visit, the district geologist has been ordered to conduct a technical inquiry into the incident and submit a report in a week’s time.

Raising a number of issues related to the development, PSS has demanded to conduct various relevant surveys at the site like Gr-ound Penetrating Radar, Resistivity Survey and Seismological Survey and other geological surveys.

Prajapati said, “This area is part of an earthquake fault line. There are around 12 villages around the mining site in which around 30,000 people live. Bhavnagar city is also 18 km away from the mining site. If the mining activity is continued and an incident of earthquake occurs the chances of major casualties are very high. Similar incident (of upward mov-ement of land) had happened in the region in last December also. So, we have demanded to stay the mining activity immediately.”

Collector Gaurang Makwana said, “A representation has come… I have asked the geologist to conduct an inquiry. So, after the inquiry, the geologist will say what exactly has happened there. The report will come within a week.” The collector ruled out any possibility of staying the mining work till the report of the geologist comes.

