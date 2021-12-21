Gujarat Gram Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live: Counting of votes under way

Gujarat Municipality Election Results 2021 Live: Counting of votes in the gram panchayat elections has commenced in various centres in Gujarat on Dec 21.

As per a provisional voting figure, the elections witnessed an average voter turnout of 77 per cent. A senior official of the Gujarat State Election Commission said that overall voting has remained peaceful barring a few scattered incidents.

Polls were held on Sunday to 8,686 gram panchayats and 48,573 wards using 37,000 ballot boxes across more than 23,000 booths, with results scheduled to be announced on Tuesday. As per the update uploaded on the website of the state election body on Monday, the sarpanch election recorded a turnout of 77.03 per cent, while that of ward members was 72.92 per cent. A total of over 1.81 crore people were eligible to vote, it said.