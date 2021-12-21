scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Gujarat Gram Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live: Counting of votes under way

Gujarat Local Body Election 2021 Results, 2021 Gujarat Gram Panchayat Election Results Live Updates: Around 1.82 crore voters cast their votes in the elections.

By: Express Web Desk | Ahmedabad |
Updated: December 21, 2021 10:09:28 am
Gujarat gram panchayats, gram panchayats polls, Gujarat gram panchayats sarpanch, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPreparations at a polling centre in Vadodara. Express Photo

Gujarat Municipality Election Results 2021 Live: Counting of votes in the gram panchayat elections has commenced in various centres in Gujarat on Dec 21.

As per a provisional voting figure, the elections witnessed an average voter turnout of 77 per cent. A senior official of the Gujarat State Election Commission said that overall voting has remained peaceful barring a few scattered incidents.

More from Ahmedabad

Polls were held on Sunday to 8,686 gram panchayats and 48,573 wards using 37,000 ballot boxes across more than 23,000 booths, with results scheduled to be announced on Tuesday. As per the update uploaded on the website of the state election body on Monday, the sarpanch election recorded a turnout of 77.03 per cent, while that of ward members was 72.92 per cent. A total of over 1.81 crore people were eligible to vote, it said.

Live Blog

Follow live updates from the Gujarat panchayat election 2021 here.

10:03 (IST)21 Dec 2021
Broader impact of panchayat polls

The election is seen as the last major test for political parties ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled in December next year.

A gram panchayat election is fought by a candidate in his personal capacity and not on party symbols, though they remain affiliated to one party or another. In gram panchayat polls, each person is required to cast two votes, one to elect the sarpanch and another for electing panchayat member for his ward. 

10:02 (IST)21 Dec 2021
Polling largely peaceful

Polling had concluded peacefully on Sunday, barring allegations of rigging of votes at a polling booth in Gandhinagar, and a clash between candidates at a polling booth in Surendranagar district.

In Rajkot, a constable thrashed a voter after he insisted on taking the mobile phone inside the polling booth. The man was detained, and the incident was captured on camera. (PTI)

10:00 (IST)21 Dec 2021
Voter turnout over 77 per cent, says SEC

The average voter turnout in the gram panchayat polls held in Gujarat was over 77 per cent, the state election commission said on Monday.

In sarpanch election, Dangs district reported the highest turnout of 84.92 per cent, followed by Tapi with 83.19 and Vadodara 82.12 per cent, while it was over 80 per cent in Patan, Kheda, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, it said.

The response in districts like Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath was comparatively tepid, with the turnout being 67.51 per cent and 69.64 per cent, respectively. Voting was being held afresh at six booths in Panchmahal, Amreli and Porbandar districts due to defective printing of ballot papers, the SEC added. (PTI)

09:58 (IST)21 Dec 2021
Panchayat staffer among five injured in attack by sarpanch candidate

Five persons, including a panchayat staffer, were injured in a clash in a village in Bharuch on Saturday night ahead of Gram Panchayat elections, with police saying they were allegedly targeted by a sarpanch candidate and his supporters.

According to police, the incident occurred in Daheli village under Valiya taluka of Bharuch around 10.15 pm on Saturday when sarpanch candidte Ramesh alias Mahesh Shankar Vasava and four others allegedly assaulted Gram Panchayat staffer Dinesh Vasava, 30, and his family members for allegedly supporting current sarpanch Raju Vasava. (Read more)

09:51 (IST)21 Dec 2021
Village sarpanch polls suspended after candidate dies in Panchmahals

Days ahead of the upcoming gram panchayat elections in Gujarat, the Returning Officer of Sehra taluka in Panchmahals district on Wednesday suspended the elections in Nandarva village, following the death of one of the five candidates in the fray for the post of sarpanch.

In a circular issued under Section 23 of the Gujarat Panchayats Election Rules, 1994, the Returning Officer of Sehra Taluka suspended the elections after the death of Bharat Shankar Patel, who had collapsed during his election campaign on December 13. (Read more)

Ahead of poll year, over 8,600 gram panchayats in Gujarat to go to polls

Around 8,690 gram panchayats in the state will go to polls to elect their Sarpanch and over 48500 ward members on Sunday as campaigning ended Friday. Around 1.82 crore voters are expected to cast their votes through ballot papers across around 23,100 polling booths, and the results will be announced on December 21. The elections include general elections, mid-term elections, and by-elections.

Although, gram panchayat elections are not fought on party symbols, it is considered significant ahead of the next year’s Assembly elections.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.