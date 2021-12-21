Gujarat Gram Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live: Counting of votes under way

Gujarat Municipality Election Results 2021 Live: Counting of votes in the gram panchayat elections has commenced in various centres in Gujarat on Dec 21.
As per a provisional voting figure, the elections witnessed an average voter turnout of 77 per cent. A senior official of the Gujarat State Election Commission said that overall voting has remained peaceful barring a few scattered incidents.
Polls were held on Sunday to 8,686 gram panchayats and 48,573 wards using 37,000 ballot boxes across more than 23,000 booths, with results scheduled to be announced on Tuesday. As per the update uploaded on the website of the state election body on Monday, the sarpanch election recorded a turnout of 77.03 per cent, while that of ward members was 72.92 per cent. A total of over 1.81 crore people were eligible to vote, it said.
The election is seen as the last major test for political parties ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled in December next year.
A gram panchayat election is fought by a candidate in his personal capacity and not on party symbols, though they remain affiliated to one party or another. In gram panchayat polls, each person is required to cast two votes, one to elect the sarpanch and another for electing panchayat member for his ward.
Polling had concluded peacefully on Sunday, barring allegations of rigging of votes at a polling booth in Gandhinagar, and a clash between candidates at a polling booth in Surendranagar district.
In Rajkot, a constable thrashed a voter after he insisted on taking the mobile phone inside the polling booth. The man was detained, and the incident was captured on camera. (PTI)
In sarpanch election, Dangs district reported the highest turnout of 84.92 per cent, followed by Tapi with 83.19 and Vadodara 82.12 per cent, while it was over 80 per cent in Patan, Kheda, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, it said.
The response in districts like Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath was comparatively tepid, with the turnout being 67.51 per cent and 69.64 per cent, respectively. Voting was being held afresh at six booths in Panchmahal, Amreli and Porbandar districts due to defective printing of ballot papers, the SEC added. (PTI)
Five persons, including a panchayat staffer, were injured in a clash in a village in Bharuch on Saturday night ahead of Gram Panchayat elections, with police saying they were allegedly targeted by a sarpanch candidate and his supporters.
According to police, the incident occurred in Daheli village under Valiya taluka of Bharuch around 10.15 pm on Saturday when sarpanch candidte Ramesh alias Mahesh Shankar Vasava and four others allegedly assaulted Gram Panchayat staffer Dinesh Vasava, 30, and his family members for allegedly supporting current sarpanch Raju Vasava. (Read more)
Days ahead of the upcoming gram panchayat elections in Gujarat, the Returning Officer of Sehra taluka in Panchmahals district on Wednesday suspended the elections in Nandarva village, following the death of one of the five candidates in the fray for the post of sarpanch.
In a circular issued under Section 23 of the Gujarat Panchayats Election Rules, 1994, the Returning Officer of Sehra Taluka suspended the elections after the death of Bharat Shankar Patel, who had collapsed during his election campaign on December 13. (Read more)