Gujarat: Govt’s placement camp for 1.3 lakh students goes online

WITH colleges and universities closing down amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the ongoing mega placement camp flagged off on March 9 for nearly 1.3 lakh final-year students, graduating from government and grant-in-aid technical and non-technical colleges, has gone entirely online across the state.

No in-person interviews are being organised at the camp sites, including universities and colleges, which have been replaced by online selection processes by companies even for students from interior areas of districts like Dangs, Kutch and Banaskantha.

Of the 1,080 students who had appeared for online interviews on Saturday, 686 have been selected by 25 companies, including Ultratech Cement, Larsen and Toubro Limited, with Tata Power offering a salary package in the range of Rs 1.5 to 4 lakh per annum.

While students in urban areas are able to appear for interviews from their place of residence, students from interior areas of districts, like Dang, who are facing internet connectivity and infrastructure issues have been facilitated by their colleges to appear for online placements.

“Due to the hilly terrain there is hardly any internet connectivity in Dang. For this, we have contacted (with) the college principals and asked them to call students in batches of 10 to 15 to appear for the online interviews. Since there is infrastructure available at the colleges, these students will be assisted by the college faculty for appearing in the placement interviews. A trial was conducted on March 19 which will be repeated in the coming week,” said Prof K D Panchal, senior faculty of Government Engineering College, Surat, who is sub-zonal placement officer for the south zone.

Over 100 final-year undergraduate students are appearing from Dang district that has two government colleges.

Owing to a change in the placement process, the number of days scheduled for one camp (in a district) has been extended. This might extend the number of days fixed for the camps beyond two-week period, officials said.

While the education department has put in place a verification process for the employers through passwords and verification codes

issued by the central placement cell, some have been allowed to conduct online interviews, in the presence of education department faculty and staff, from the camp sites.

“For instance, in Surat while 2-3 companies that could not reach the venue have selected students from their site, a few firms reached the camp site and conducted online interviews with the assistance of student and industry liaison officers,” said Vijay Purani, the coordinator for South zone, who is also principal of Government Engineering College, Valsad.

“What has helped us in a quick shift from offline to online after the government’s announcement of closing down of education institutes in eight cities and also viewing the surge in Covid-19 cases is the arrangement we already have in place for the placement camps, this year since the beginning. We have given the option of both online and offline selection process to the companies,” said Principal Secretary, Education, Anju Sharma.

This year, the third year of government organised placement camps, the state government had also introduced a pre-placement selection process for companies to shortlist prospective employees.