Gujarat: Govt’s 2008 serial blasts’ ‘bandage’ on Civil hospital’s Covid wounds

(From left) Dr MM Prabhakar with Dr JV Modi. (Express photo) (From left) Dr MM Prabhakar with Dr JV Modi. (Express photo)

With July 26 marking the 12th year of the 2008 serial bomb blasts across Ahmedabad which took 58 lives and injured around 200 others, alleged to have been carried out by the Indian Mujahideen, the Gujarat Information Department has published an essay by Himanshu Upadhyay, a personnel from the department, hailing the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for its long-standing service.

The essay, in Gujarati titled, “When Civil hospital took the bullet in the chest…” recalls how from the 2001 earthquake, the 2008 serial blasts to the coronavirus pandemic the hospital has catered to 95 lakh patients.

One of the blast sites was also outside the trauma centre of the Civil Hospital. “One reason I wrote it was because Sunday will mark the 12th year of the incident. Plus with the Covid-19 services (the hospital has provided) it does well for their brand (in public perception),“ Upadhyay said.

The article hails the service provided during the blasts by the then medical superintendent who is now the officer on special duty (OSD) at the hospital, Dr M M Prabhakar, and the current medical superintendent Dr J V Modi.

Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi said, “It would be the 18th week of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital serving (Covid-19 patients) and it is always good to acknowledge and appreciate the excellent work by all.”

The hospital came under much scrutiny during the pandemic, including patients complaining of delayed admission and reports of high fatalities. In May, the Gujarat High court equated the hospital to “dungeons or worse”.

