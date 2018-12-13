Gujarat govt woos MSMEs with dozen sops: Pipeline to dump effulents into sea

In a move to placate the MSMEs that accounts for the highest number of MoUs at the Vibrant Gujarat summits, the state government on Wednesday announced a host of sops, including “in-principal approval” for a Rs 5500-crore project to divert the discharge of treated industrial effluents from rivers to deep sea.

“We are lucky that we have such a big coastline. The infrastructure to set up deep sea discharge is costly and long pipelines have to be laid to take the treated effluents into deep sea. We have made an in-principal decision to set up Rs 5,500-crore worth of infrastructure that will take industrial discharge from Veraval, Vapi, Ankleshwar, Jetpur, Ahmedabad, and others into deep sea,” said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at a special event organised by the Federation of Industries and Associations (FIA) to “felicitate” the CM.

Earlier, disagreements with the state government had forced the FIA to organise an event on December 15 to press ahead with their plans to boycott Vibrant Gujarat Summit, scheduled to be held next month. The Indian Express had reported how after FIA members met Rupani on December 7, the same protest meeting was converted into a felicitation ceremony for the CM.

According to the presentation made by government, the industrial effluents are currently being discharged into rivers, and the proposed deep-sea discharge project will help remove pollution from the rivers.

Explained With sops, govt eyes jump in jobs Under pressure to create jobs, the Gujarat government is banking on the MSMEs that provide employment to close to 73 lakh people in the state. With the sector facing downturn in the last 18 months, the MSMEs have been seeking government’s support and similar “treatment”, read incentives, vis-à-vis large corporates and foreign players. Wednesday’s rain of sops for the MSMEs reflects the government buckling to small entrepreneurs’s demands ahead of the next month’s Vibrant Gujarat Summit in which the government wants to make some headline MoUs.

“Today is the 12th day of the 12th month and I am here to make 12 announcements. I am hopeful that these 12 announcements will help solve the problems that you were facing since last several years. It used to bother us too. Whenever there was a meeting (with industry representatives) the same issues used to repeatedly crop up. I am sure all of us will get relief (once the announcements are made) and you will be able to concentrate more on your business,” Rupani told MSME representatives.

Among the important announcements included permission to industries in Ankleshwar and Panoli industrial clusters for discharging 5 MLD and 1 MLD, respectively, of industrial effluents. “This decision will benefit about 200 new units planning to set up base and also those planning to expand their existing units. This will bring an investment of Rs 1,000 crore and create 50,000 jobs,” Rupani said adding that these decisions will aid “ease of doing business” in the state.

The other decisions that centered around the rules of Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) and the GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) included reduction in the time-frame for getting the necessary permissions needed from the GPCB for changing dyestuff products. “Permission that used to take 3-6 months in the technical committee will now take just 15 days. I believe that a big revolution will come in the Chemical industry due to this announcement,” he said, adding that the units will not have to approach the technical committee. This decision according to the government will attract about Rs 3,000 cr of investments, and 50,000 new jobs.

The fines collected by GPCB in form of seizing bank guarantees of erring industries will now be spent on common environment infrastructure and new technologies. “Your money will be now used for your own good,” Rupani said. The MSME units have also been exempted from seeking a “no-objection certificate” from the government agency for industrial units after getting an environmental clearance.

Rupani also called upon the MSME sector to meet him again to solve issues regarding GST. “If there are problems related to GST, I will give you time for discussing the issues,” he said.

A senior FIA office bearer said on condition of anonymity that during the December 7 meeting, Rupani had assured them of solving the issues if the MSME sector takes part in pledging sizable investments during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. The announcements made by the government on Wednesday were an outcome of the last week’s meeting, the FIA representative said.