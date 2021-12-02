Gujarat government approves post of visiting teachers to overcome shortage

In a bid to overcome the shortage of teachers, the state government sanctioned the post of visiting teachers (pravaasi shikshak) in the government and grant-in-aid schools Wednesday, around six months after a proposal for the same submitted before the Education Ministry.

The education department officials revealed that visiting teachers will be appointed to fill the 15,000 posts in government primary schools and nearly 4,000 vacant posts –1050 in government and 2900 in grant-in-aid schools– in secondary and higher secondary schools.

Briefing the media persons after the weekly Cabinet meeting of the state government, Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said, “(Regular) teachers were given additional teaching work. But to ensure that teaching work does not get affected, the state government has sanctioned (the post of ) visiting teachers. We will give appointments to visiting teachers and their (maximum number of) periods have also been decided.”

“They (visiting teachers) will be able to conduct maximum six periods in a day with a maximum limit of Rs 27,000 per month (as remuneration). And a decision in that regard has been taken by education department under the guidance of Chief Minister (CM),” Vaghani added.

Vaghani also said that detailed discussion has been held with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai and the latter will approve the decision very soon.

The Indian Express had reported on November 28 that in order to overcome the shortage of nearly 4,000 secondary and higher secondary teachers in the wake of mass promotion, the education department’s proposal to sanction the post of pravaasi shikshak (visiting teachers) was pending despite the schools, which were closed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, being reopened .

Following an analysis of shortage of resources and infrastructure resulting from mass promotion and a shift of students from private to government schools in the academic year 2021-22 by the education department, the education department had considered to rope in visiting teachers over fresh recruitment of regular faculty for secondary and higher secondary classes for both government and grant-in-aid schools.

The proposal sent to the education ministry has been pending since June, this year, even as schools have started their second semester this month.

The state government’s scheme of appointing visiting teachers in primary, secondary and higher secondary government and grant-in-aid schools was introduced through a Government Resolution in the academic session 2015-16 to ensure that vacant teaching posts and long leaves taken by teachers do not affect the teaching in these schools.

The “honorarium scheme” inviting visiting faculties for schools was introduced in 2015 for a period of two years but has been extended every year. The honorarium announced by the state government for primary teachers is Rs 50 per period and a maximum of six periods in a day while for secondary and higher secondary schools, it has been fixed as Rs 75 and Rs 90, respectively. The limit on number of periods per day is similar across primary, secondary and higher secondary schools.

As per the 2015 Government Resolution, a primary, secondary and higher secondary government and grant-in-aid school can take services of a visiting teacher against the vacant seats till regular appointments are done or if the regular teacher avails leave for more than a month. This implies that services of an eligible person from the local community or even retired teachers can be availed to compensate for vacant seats.

Going by the class 10 results of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) in the last two years , the additional number of students in schools due to mass promotion is around 3-3.5 lakh students.