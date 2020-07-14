Gujarat govt to sign MoU with AAI, and civil aviation ministry to develop water aerodromes

A proposal to sign the MoU with the two authorities will be moved in the state cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday, added the release. A proposal to sign the MoU with the two authorities will be moved in the state cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday, added the release.

To develop water aerodromes at four places in the state, the Gujarat government has decided to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India, an official release said Tuesday.

A proposal to sign the MoU with the two authorities will be moved in the state cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday, added the release.

The four places where water aerodromes will be developed for providing air services are the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, Kevadia in Narmada, Shetrunjay Dam in Palitana and Dharoi Dam in Mehsana.

“The state government will have to make available 1 to 2.5 acre land and water aerodromes will be developed at other places also in the state after getting necessary permission from the civil aviation ministry… The Airports Authority of India will function as the implementing agency for the project and will help the state government with master planning,” the release said.

“Operation and maintenance of the water aerodromes will be done by the state government and electricity, water and other services will also be provided by it,” the release added.

The release said that water aerodromes are existing in some island countries such as British Virgin Island and Great Slave Lake at Yellowknife, Tofino in Vancouver Island, and Whitehorse on Schwatka lake in Cananda. It said that with these water aerodromes, people of Gujarat will have the facility of air travel and better employment opportunities. It will also encourage tourism and prove helpful during natural calamities.

In the run up to the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled on a seaplane from Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad to Dharoi Dam in Mehsana and vice versa.

