Gujarat govt to set up board to promote yoga

The state government will set up Gujarat State Yoga Board to promote yoga in a scientific manner among people in order to create a “healthy” Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced at the celebration of the fifth International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad on Friday. The state-level yoga day programme was held at Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad in the presence of Rupani and Governor O P Kohli.

Emphasising on this year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Heart’, Rupani said it helps keep the heart healthy and cures various related ailments.

He urged people to perform yoga daily and not restrict it to a single occasion for physical and mental well-being and to bring about a positive change in one’s life.

He expressed happiness over 1.50 crore people across the state joining him in the International Yoga Day celebrations. Over 1.50 crore people participated in the International Yoga Day events held at 50,000 locations across Gujarat, said a press release.

Recalling the tradition of yoga in the country, Governor Kohli said it is India’s gift to the world. “Yoga is the means of connecting the body to heart, the heart to soul and the soul to the God…”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too addressed the people in the stadium through videoconferencing from Prabhat Tara Ground in Ranchi.

Ahmedabad Mayor Bijalben Patel, Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Secretary R C Meena, Collector Vikrant Pandey and Commissioner of Youth Services and Cultural Activities Jenu Devan were also present on the occasion.

In the evening, Rupani performed sandhya yoga on the premises of the Statue of Unity in Kevadia colony along with saints of various Hindu and Jain sects.

Previously, Kevadia colony had hosted yoga day celebrations near the unfinished statue of Sardar patel, however, after its inauguration in October last year, the tourist site hosted the event for the first time Friday. The Gujarat government had special plans to celebrate the yoga day with officials of various government departments like forest, district administration and SSNNL joining the celebrations at the Kevadia colony.

This year, yoga day celebrations were held on the premises of around 150 places of historical and religious importance, including Rani Ki Vav step-well in Patan, Ambaji temple in Banaskantha, Somnath temple in Gir-Somnath, Sarkhej Roza in Ahmedabad, Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar and Lothal archaeological site in Ahmedabad district.

Along with common people, personnel attached with the Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force and Indian Air Force also performed various ‘asanas’ in different parts of state.

(With PTI inputs)