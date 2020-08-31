Gujarat: Govt to reopen horse riding schools in 10 districts

The schools were shut for the past one year. (Representational)

The state government is reopening horse riding training schools in 10 districts of Gujarat where adventure sports enthusiasts can apply for both basic and advanced courses. The schools were shut for the past one year.

According to state home minister Pradipsinh Jadeja, the state government has reopened horse riding schools under Mounted Units of police headquarters in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, Junagadh, Himmatnagar, Bhuj, Bhavnagar, Mehsana, Dahod and Gandhinagar. Interested persons can apply for a three-month basic course and three-month advanced course by contacting their near police riding school.

“To give horse riding training to adventure loving youth, mounted units under police headquarters at different districts and cities of Gujarat used to function in the past. The training schools were shut for past some time but the state government has decided to reopen the schools in 10 districts wherein the interested people can apply for basic as well as advanced courses,” read a statement from the office of Jadeja on Sunday.

The resolution of providing horse riding training to college students and other citizens in Gujarat was passed in 1985 wherein power was vested in the director general of police to give permission to mounted units for training schools. The training schools were being run since then in 10 districts of Gujarat however for the past one year, they had been shut.

“After the three months of basic or advanced training course, a test will be taken under chief equestrian and the applicants must score a minimum of 50% skills to get a horse riding certificate. Keeping in mind the pandemic, norms of social distancing must also be followed during the training,” read the statement.

