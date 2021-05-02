Gujarat govt to pay IGST on imported equipment, medicines

The Gujarat government has decided to bear the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) payable on equipment being imported for controlling Covid-19 infections in the state, a statement issued Saturday stated.

If an organisation, corporate firm or individual imports medical oxygen, oxygen cylinders, oxygen plants, oxygen filling system, oxygen storage tanks, oxygen generators, cryogenic road transport tank or their parts, and provides it to the state government or state-run hospitals or hospitals permitted by the government free-of-cost, then the state will pay the tax.

The government will also provide similar relaxations for vaccines and Remdesivir injections, it added.