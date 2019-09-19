Gujarat govt to monitor work environments, labour checks at factories with two new apps

With the aim of using technology to bring transparency in labour inspections and regulate the work environment in industrial units, Gujarat’s Labour Department will be launching two mobile applications on Thursday.

Advertising

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will launch the Safety and Comprehensive Health Environment Test (SACHET) application in in Gandhinagar, which will allow work environment monitoring in industrial units.

“We will form 20 mobile teams, comprising of trained technical personnel and equipped with ultramodern scientific equipment to monitor work environments in hazardous industrial units. Seven other mobile teams will monitor work environments at construction sites,” said Vipul Mittra, Additional Chief Secretary, Labour and Employment Department.

Readings obtained through data-logging and GPRS-GEO tagging at hazardous industrial units or construction sites, will be uploaded on the SACHET mobile application, on which the reports can be accessed at any given time.

Advertising

“We are confident this app will lead to a big change and help improve the outlook towards the work environment,” added Mittra.

The second application, SIMPLE (Shram Inspection Mobile Portal for Labour & Employer) — also to be launched by the Chief Minister — will bring in transparency to the labour inspection process. At present, remarks related to the inspection of industrial units are uploaded only from office.

However, the SIMPLE app will allow the same from the concerned spot itself.

“The use of the SIMPLE mobile app will bring in greater transparency in inspections and also make the process quicker. Moreover, the inspection report will be available to the industry concerned, online itself,” Mittra explained.