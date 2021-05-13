Gujarat govt to mass promote class 10 students

No decision has been taken for class 12 students (Representational Image)

The Gujarat government on Thursday decided to promote all 8.72 lakh regular students of class 10 studying under Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

However, no decision has been taken for class 12 students. The state government had earlier announced that no examinations will be held for promotion of students of classes 1-9 and 11.

The decision taken in the core committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will apply to all government, grant-in-aid and private schools affiliated to the GSHSEB.

The Chief Minister in a statement said that vaccination of class 10 students has also not been carried out at present. Thus, the state government has decided to cancel the examinations in the “wider health interest of the students”.

“The Chief Minister has decided to give mass promotion to all regular students of class 10 this year after a comprehensive review and deliberation of the Covid situation in the state in the core committee meeting,” said Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

The Education Minister, while giving details of the decision taken by the core committee, said that all regular students of 1,276 government, 5,325 grant in aid and 4,331 private schools and another 45 schools, thus, of a total of over 8.72 lakh students from 10,977 schools in the state, will be mass promoted.

Ruling out mass promotion for class 12 students, the Education Minister told The Indian Express, “Examinations of class 12 students will be taken for sure.”

Further, he stated in a government release that students who are reappearing for the class 10 board exams are exempted from the mass promotion. Examinations for these students will be held only after the Covid-19 cases drop.

“Since these repeat students have been given the opportunity to appear in Class 10 board exams in previous years… unlike these regular students who have not been given any such opportunity, they have been kept out from the mass promotion,” Chudasama told The Indian Express.

The number of repeat and private students is estimated at 3.63 lakh.

The GSHSEB, on February 3, had announced the schedule of class 10 and 12 board exams from May 10 till 25. On April 15, the state government had postponed the exams till June.

On April 15, the state government had stopped all physical classes for students of classes 1-12 till May 10 which was further extended. This applied to all government, grant-in-aid and private schools.