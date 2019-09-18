Gujarat govt to launch ‘Vanchan Abhiyan’ to improve reading skills among students

After ‘Mission Vidya’ and other remedial measures, the Gujarat education department is all set to launch a programme to address poor reading levels among students of classes 3 to 8 in its schools through a 100-day long campaign ‘Vanchan Abhiyan’.

What makes this remedial campaign different from the education department’s previous initiatives is that this not only aims at specifically improving the reading skills of students but also enhancing their comprehension levels.

While the target for a ‘priya balak’ (a name denoting a below-average student) is to make him read correctly, for the average and ‘pratibhashali balak’ (denoting an above-average student) their reading per minute speed would be calculated with the help of a stopwatch.

To be launched on November 20, after the Diwali vacation break, in the second semester of the academic session, the final implementation module is still being worked out. The Gujarat Council of Educational Research and Training (GCERT) is preparing the activities to be undertaken during this over three-month long campaign, which would be monitored by education inspectors as well as cluster and block resource co-ordinators (CRCs and BRCs).

“Since comprehension and reading are interlinked, we plan to create measurable parameters in reading skills among students with a stopwatch,” principal secretary Vinod Rao told The Indian Express. “All three (categories) – priya, average and pratibhashali balak – will be addressed differently,” he added, saying that parents would also be made a part of this campaign by making them aware of the benefits of reading.

There are government school students who do not have simple Gujarati language reading skills. Students who are categorised as ‘able to read’ are not able to comprehend due to slow reading speed or failure to read even one word in continuity. For instance, they would break one word into its alphabets while reading and thus fail to comprehend its meaning.

Following the annual evaluation exercise ‘Gunotsav’ and the subsequent ‘Mission Vidya’ initiative that sought to retrain students who fared poorly in the annual evaluation, several students were still lacking in reading skills, even in Gujarati.

As many as 6.45 lakh students out of total 21 lakh enrolled in over 32,000 government schools from Class VI to VIII scored between 0 to 5 in the annual Gunotsav evaluation, and were further made part of Mission Vidya. In reading, out of 5 lakh students from Class VI to VIII who are unable to read simple Gujarati sentences, only 2.4 lakh improved their reading skills and were graded in the 6-10 grades at the end of Mission Vidya programme — an improvement of less than 50 per cent.

Hence the additional programme of Vanchan Abhiyaan is being launched.