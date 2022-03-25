Gujarat Govt to HC: Three errant policemen suspended for violating norms

The Gujarat government admitted before the High Court on Thursday of violating established guidelines in a case related to the late night arrest of a woman in December last year and submitted that it has suspended three errant police officers in connection with the case.

The court was hearing a contempt petition alleging willful disobedience of directives issued by the Supreme Court regarding the arrest, inquiry and bail in the case.

The incident happened on December 26, 2021, when Krishnaben Vyas and her son Gaurav were travelling on their two-wheeler and were stopped by police around 8 pm for allegedly plying on the wrong side. They were asked to pay a fine of Rs 1,500.

Since they did not have the amount in cash, they pleaded for permission to return home and pay the fine, which was not allowed. The police official allegedly used verbally abused and physically assaulted the two.

The mother and son were then taken to Sarkhej police station where they were allegedly kept under illegal detention and were assaulted.

It is alleged that they were arrested at 3 am on December 27, 2021, which is illegal and in contravention of existing provisions of law.

A complaint was submitted to the Ahmedabad city police commissioner on December 21, 2021, seeking action against the errant police officials, while another application was also submitted to Ahmedabad city police commissioner seeking CCTV footage of the place and time

of the incident. However, police submitted a handwritten note to the jurisdictional magistrate, saying no CCTV footage was available.

A contempt petition was moved before the Gujarat HC for violating directions issued by SC in the case of DK Basu versus the state of West Bengal as well as Arnesh Kumar versus the state of Bihar. An inquiry by the deputy police commissioner observed several faults, including arresting a woman after sunset.

A division bench of the Gujarat HC comprising Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and AJ Shastri heard the petition on Thursday when government pleader Manisha Shah submitted that three police officials — inspector AM Rathod and unarmed lok rakshak PSI VS Dhokadiya and Nilesh Jadav — have been placed under suspension.

The court closed the contempt petition observing that “prima facie, the report of the deputy commissioner of police would indicate there has been excesses by the officers which is in contravention of the directions issued by the SC in (DK Basu, Arnesh Kumar)…”.