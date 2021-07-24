Gujarat govt to give star rankings to municipalities based on civic amenities

During the meeting, CM Rupani told officials that municipalities of the state should be projected as examples before the nation and these urban bodies should fix targets for welfare activities and complete them on schedule. (File)

The Gujarat government has decided to give “star rankings” to 156 municipalities of the state on the basis of the types of civic amenities being provided by them.

“We will introduce these rankings this year itself. Apart from the recognition that these rankings will entail, the government is also planning to provide additional funds to better performing urban bodies as an incentive,” a senior official from the urban development department of the state told The Sunday Express on Saturday.

A decision in this regard was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during a meeting with six regional commissioners of municipalities where urban development activities were reviewed. The move by the government to improve services of urban centres holds importance as close to 50 per cent of the poll-bound state’s population now live in cities and towns. State Assembly polls are expected to be held later in 2022.

As the preliminary decision, the municipalities will be judged on the basis of street lights, water, roads, underground drainage, sewage treatment plant, among others. According to a statement issued by the government on the issue, the move to introduce rankings among urban bodies will “create an atmosphere of healthy competition”, wherein the municipalities will “work harder for people’s welfare.”

