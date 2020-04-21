Gujarat govt to deepen water bodies under MNGNREGA scheme

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced that the Sujalam Suflam Jal Abhiyan will immediately begin and extend up to June 10. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced that the Sujalam Suflam Jal Abhiyan will immediately begin and extend up to June 10.

In order to create jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the Gujarat government on Tuesday announced that it will begin the Sujalam Suflam Jal Abhiyan, where 14694 water conservation works worth Rs 414 crore will be taken up till June 10.

“Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced that the Sujalam Suflam Jal Abhiyan will immediately begin and extend up to June 10. Under this programme, water bodies including check dams, rivers and ponds will be deepened,” said Ashwini Kumar, Secretary to the CM. Later the state government issued a statement stating that 14,694 water conservation works worth Rs 414 crore will be taken up.

The government will allow the excavated soil and silt to be taken away free of cost by farmers for their farms before the Kharif season. “With the beginning of the programme from today (Tuesday), farmers will not only get soil for their farms, but labourers in rural areas will get work and the state’s capacity to conserve water will also increase,” the official said about the scheme that was initiated in 2018.

Kumar said that during the last couple of years, 23,500 lakh cubic metres of soil has been excavated. “A lot of jobs will also be created in the rural areas where workers will be employed under MGNREGA,” he added.

