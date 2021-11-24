Gujarat govt surveys six sites, seeks aid for 2 seaplanes

Despite Gujarat’s first seaplane services between Ahmedabad and Kevadia remaining suspended for the past six months, the state government has sought financial aid to operate two seaplanes and have also started survey of six spots where future seaplane services could be operated, an official release stated here Tuesday.

The spots for the survey include Sabarmati riverfront and Statute of Unity at Kevadiya which already have seaplane waterdromes. The other spots where surveys are being undertaken are Shetrunji Dam, Saputara lake, Dharoi dam and Ukai dam, the release from the state government said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated seaplane services between Ahmedabad and Kevadia on October 31, 2020. The services operated by Spice Jet were suspended several times after the launch. After it was suspended in April 2020, the seaplane services were not resumed.

In the proposals submitted to the Centre, the state government has sought financial aid to two seaplanes, the release stated. The government has sought fresh permission from Centre to operate two flights between Sabarmati riverfront and Kevadia daily as a pilot project.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Purnesh Modi, said Gujarat has also sought permission of the Centre to begin air ambulance services in the state. Rental charges have also been fixed for the air ambulance services that ranges between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000 per hour, the release added. If an emergency call is made to 108, then the charge will be Rs 50,000, while for calls from hospitals, Rs 55,000 will be charged and if an individual calls, Rs 60,000 will be the rental.

A proposal has also been made to operate helicopters from the helipad on Sabarmati riverfront that can be used for an aerial view of the city. These proposals were made by Gujarat in a meeting of all states headed by Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at Delhi.

The government has also asked for necessary clearances to restart the airstrip at Deesa in Banaskantha and for cold storages for export of vegetables and fruits from the state. Gujarat has also sought permission for a taxi link between the upcoming greenfield airport at Rajkot and Aviation Park in the vicinity.

The Gujarat government has also sought parking facilities at Keshod airport and appointment of more CISF personnel at existing nine airports and three airstrips for smooth passenger movements.

The state government also asked the Centre to postpone the repairing of runway at Ahmedabad airport due to the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat summit. The work which is expected to begin on December 3, is expected to be postponed to January 20, 2022.