Gujarat govt streamlines pre-placement measures to make drive a success

After the first edition of mega placement camp failed to generate encouraging response from both students as well as employers resulting in only 15 per cent placements, the state government this time has put in extra measures in place to make the drive a success.

The second edition of the placement drive is scheduled from February 3 to February 21.

From roping in district collectors, to validation by the Gujarat education department, at both ends – employers and candidates – who have registered themselves on the dedicated portal and the placement cell, the department claims there is a better matching of profiles and candidates this year to ensure a higher success rate with a better salary structure of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh per annum.

“Once the company uploads their requirement, it is validated by the dedicated staff at the placement cell or the nodal officers at each 30 districts on parameters, including company’s profile, contact person, categories and nature of job requirement, salary structure alongwith others to ensure genuineness. There is a lot of communication with the employers before hand,” said principal secretary of education, Anju Sharma.

Already, out of 1.3 lakh eligible candidates graduating in June this year, 89,000 final-year students from 439 government and grant-in-aid technical and non-technical colleges have registered for nearly 59,000 vacancies in nearly 3,900 industries. This includes the highest from central Gujarat that covers two zones — Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar and the central zone.

From Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar zone, nearly 17,300 vacancies followed by 12,300 from the central zone have been registered by over 850 and 620 industries, respectively.

Among the six zones — Ahmedabad – Gandhinagar, central, north, Saurashtra, Kutch and South, highest number of students were selected from the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar zone.

Further adding, she said that a similar verification is done at the students’ end. “There was a lot of duplication of candidates who registered last year. The pre-placement data of technical colleges has also been removed from the database this time. Also, many had registered only for the sake of experiencing the placement process and then either did not turn up or accept the offers,” she added.

“From the industry side, we have collected all the vacancy details. For instance, how many managers, computer experts, engineers or salespersons are required. These vacancies are in the range of Rs 1.5-4 lakh,” said A U Patel, advisor, Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat (KCG) supervising the placement camp.

In 2019, the data of registered students from respective colleges shared with the education department was inflated to show higher numbers matching their students strength without taking students’ consent.

As a result, among those registered for the placements, less than half actually came for the campus placement. Among the 74,000 students who had registered, only 35,000 were present at the camps. This comes out to be 47 per cent of the registration number. Out of these 35,000, 18,992 were claimed to be shortlisted for further rounds of interviews and only 5,121 were finally selected, which is only 15 per cent, by 1,290 companies from 24 camps organised across 15-day long schedule.

While out of 1.25 lakh final-year students in technical and non-technical colleges, 74,000 registered. Initially, in the first phase, only 60,000 students had expressed their willingness to sit for placement interviews. Later, after the department started issuing notices to colleges for not participating, this number later increased to 74,000.

Additional measures

Webinar between organisers and employers: To rule out any confusion, the education department will hold a webinar three days prior to the launch of the mega placement camp – on January 30 – where all nodal officers (nearly 40), zonal officers (6), sub-zonal officers (6) and representatives of the companies will participate in the conference to finalise the process.

Along with jobs, apprenticeship and internship will be offered to candidates: This year, vacancies have been profiled into-regular, contract, internship, apprenticeship and internship-technology. Out of 51,000 vacancies expressed, over 41,000 are for regular and 7,800 for contract. Also, nearly 900 requirement for internship and 500 for apprenticeship has been registered.

Service sector rules the vacancies registered: Highest vacancies have been registered from the service sector. Over 25 per cent are from the service sector followed by banking.

