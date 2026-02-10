Gujarat govt, Starlink sign Letter of Intent for high-speed Internet connectivity

By: Express News Service
2 min readAhmedabadFeb 10, 2026 09:25 AM IST
The LoI exchange ceremony was organised in Gandhinagar in the presence of CM Bhupendra Patel.
THE GUJARAT government on Monday announced it signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with SpaceX chief Elon Musk’s Starlink to enhance connectivity in remote areas of the state.

In a statement issued on Monday, the government said, “The state government has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for mutual cooperation with Elon Musk’s SpaceX subsidiary, Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited. As a result of this LoI, high-speed satellite-based internet connectivity will be made available in remote, border, and underserved areas facing limited telecom facilities and network challenges, through digital connectivity missions and strategic initiatives.”

The LoI exchange ceremony was organised in Gandhinagar in the presence of CM Bhupendra Patel. On behalf of the state government, Industries Commissioner P. Swaroop, and on behalf of Starlink, Head of Starlink India Prabhakar Jayakumar, exchanged the Letter of Intent.

A joint working group between the company and state government officials will be formed for effective implementation of the LoI.

It said, “Under this LoI, the pilot project plans to connect Common Service Centres (CSCs), e-Governance facilities, government schools, district disaster management control rooms, ports, and wildlife sanctuary areas. This will prove to be a significant step towards digital inclusion in the state’s tribal districts, including Aspirational Districts such as Narmada and Dahod.”

It added, “Under this initiative, smart connectivity for education in state schools, as well as healthcare and tele-medicine services at Primary Health Centres (PHCs), will be made available easily and rapidly. Alongside this, joint training programmes for capacity building of various government agencies, departments, schools, and disaster response teams will be planned in the future.”

The LoI also covers strengthening connectivity in GIDC industrial parks, highway safety systems, maritime and port connectivity, and coastal police operations across the state.

