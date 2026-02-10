Gujarat govt, Starlink sign Letter of Intent for high-speed Internet connectivity

The LoI exchange ceremony was organised in Gandhinagar in the presence of CM Bhupendra Patel.

THE GUJARAT government on Monday announced it signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with SpaceX chief Elon Musk’s Starlink to enhance connectivity in remote areas of the state.

In a statement issued on Monday, the government said, “The state government has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for mutual cooperation with Elon Musk’s SpaceX subsidiary, Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited. As a result of this LoI, high-speed satellite-based internet connectivity will be made available in remote, border, and underserved areas facing limited telecom facilities and network challenges, through digital connectivity missions and strategic initiatives.”

The LoI exchange ceremony was organised in Gandhinagar in the presence of CM Bhupendra Patel. On behalf of the state government, Industries Commissioner P. Swaroop, and on behalf of Starlink, Head of Starlink India Prabhakar Jayakumar, exchanged the Letter of Intent.