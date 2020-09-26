Gujarat: Govt sponsored Navratri celebrations cancelled due to Covid

"In wake of Covid pandemic, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had taken an important decision in public interest to cancel the state-level Navratri festivities organised by the state government between October 17 and 25," the statement from the government said.

Every year, Gujarat government organises grand festivities during Navratri on GMDC grounds in Ahmedabad. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended the festivities and performed an aarti before the idol of Goddess Ambe.

“In wake of Covid pandemic, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had taken an important decision in public interest to cancel the state-level Navratri festivities organised by the state government between October 17 and 25,” the statement from the government said. A state government official reiterated that only the government organised function during Navratri has been cancelled as of now.

The festival that begins on October 17 has been described as the “world’s longest festival” by Modi when he was the chief minister of the state. A delegation of garba organisers had called on Rupani in July 2020 and requested permission for conducting the festival.

Currently as per the Unlock 4.0 guidelines, only 100 people are allowed to gather from September 21 in public for social, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions.

