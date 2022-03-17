scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Gujarat govt schools to now teach English from Class 1 instead of Class 3

English as a subject will be introduced from Class 1 in all state government schools from the new academic session commencing in June 2022.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: March 17, 2022 3:27:13 pm
Jitu Vaghani on classesGujarat education minister Jitu Vaghani (File Photo)

In a major announcement in the Gujarat Assembly on Thursday, state education minister Jitu Vaghani declared that English as a subject will be introduced from Class 1 in all state government schools from the new academic session commencing in June 2022.

At present, English as a subject is introduced in government schools from Class 3.

“Gujarati is mandatory and important but English will be taught to Class 1 and 2 students too,” Vaghani said while making the announcement during the discussion on the Education budget Thursday.

“The coming academic session, we will introduce English as a subject in Class 1, which will progress to Class 2 in June 2023,” secretary education Vinod Rao told The Indian Express.

There are more than 32,000 government primary schools (from Class 1-8) in Gujarat, with an enrollment of more than 51 lakh students.

