Gujarat govt schools to now teach English from Class 1 instead of Class 3

In a major announcement in the Gujarat Assembly on Thursday, state education minister Jitu Vaghani declared that English as a subject will be introduced from Class 1 in all state government schools from the new academic session commencing in June 2022.

At present, English as a subject is introduced in government schools from Class 3.

“Gujarati is mandatory and important but English will be taught to Class 1 and 2 students too,” Vaghani said while making the announcement during the discussion on the Education budget Thursday.

“The coming academic session, we will introduce English as a subject in Class 1, which will progress to Class 2 in June 2023,” secretary education Vinod Rao told The Indian Express.

There are more than 32,000 government primary schools (from Class 1-8) in Gujarat, with an enrollment of more than 51 lakh students.