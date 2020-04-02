Gujarat govt says will book firms laying off workers during COVID-19 lockdown

For the month of April, the government has given advance payment of Rs 221 crore into the bank accounts of 13.66 lakh elderly, widows and divyangs. (Representational/Express photo by Vishal Srivastava) For the month of April, the government has given advance payment of Rs 221 crore into the bank accounts of 13.66 lakh elderly, widows and divyangs. (Representational/Express photo by Vishal Srivastava)

Gujarat government on Thursday warned factories and businesses from laying off workers or cutting their salaries and said that FIRs will be filed against erring owners and management under the Disaster Management Act.

“Factories, industries, shops and establishment will not be able to terminate or cut salaries of workers during the lockdown period. Necessary notifications has been made by the state government under the Section 34 of Disaster Management Act and the same has been informed to all the stakeholders. FIRs will be filed under Section 51 of the Act against any entity or owner found violating this order. Strict actions will be taken,” said Ashwini Kumar, secretary to chief minister, while briefing media persons.

The Act empowers the state government to fine or imprison a person for up to a year for violating the orders.

Kumar said there were 43,721 factories in Gujarat that employ more than 10 workers in one unit. “These factories employ over 18 lakh people. There more than 38000 registered contractors who employ an additional 25 lakh workers and labourers. Under shops and establishment act, there are 10 lakh shops registered in the state where more than 12 lakh workers are employed,” he added. Kumar also said that the salaries and jobs of maids and domestic helps should be safeguarded during this period of lockdown.

Gujarat government has also proposed to open a helpline number and a command and control centre in Gandhinagar where workers and employees can register their complaints .

