Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Gujarat govt says state achieved 100% household water connections

THE Gujarat government on Wednesday announced that it has achieved 100 per cent household water connections under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission. The announcement came weeks ahead of the notification for the Gujarat Assembly elections is out.

According to a release issued by the Gujarat government, 91.73 lakh houses had been connected to the water supply network under the project through 63,287 kms of pipeline network, 3,498 underwater sumps, 2,398 overhead tanks, 339 wells and 3,985 tubewells. Apart from this, the project involved 324 minor schemes and 302 solar powered distribution schemes.

Announcing the achievement on the Gujarati New Year day, State Minister of Health and Family Welfare Rushikesh Patel said in a release that the State had achieved 100 per cent coverage of direct water connection in the rural areas “two years before the target ” set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi tweeted, “Yet another achievement on the auspicious occasion of #NewYear Gujarat declared as 100% #HarGharJal state.” He added that every household of Gujarat now has “Jal”.

