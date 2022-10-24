Gujarat govt reshuffles 17 IPS officers

The Gujarat Government Monday transferred 15 IPS officers, and appointed two officers awaiting postings ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Additional Director General of Police S Pandia Rajkumar, who was in charge of Surat range, has been transferred as ADGP (railways) and will hold additional charge as executive director of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), the state-run power discom.

Rajkumar will relieve Anupam Singh Gahlaut of the additional charge.

DIG CID (Crime) Gandhinagar Saurabh Tolumbia has been appointed as ACP (administration, traffic, and crime) in Rajkot city, and Khursheed Ahmed, who was special commissioner of police (administration, traffic, and crime) in Rajkot city, has been transferred and appointed as ADGP (planning and modernisation) in Gandhinagar.

Piyush Patel will take charge as IGP of Surat range following his transfer from the post of IGP (armed units) in Gandhinagar.

Ajay Chaudhary, joint commissioner of police (administration) in Ahmedabad city, will now take up the position of JCP (special branch) in Ahmedabad city.

Sandeep Singh has been transferred from his position as Rajkot range IG to Vadodara range IG.

RV Asari, ACP of Sector-1 in Ahmedabad city, will take up the currently vacant cadre post of DIG (intelligence-2) in Gandhinagar, while Asari’s earlier position will be taken up by Neeraj Badgujar.

DIG CID (crime IV) in Gandhinagar, KN Damor, will take charge as ACP Sector-2 in Surat city.

Ahmedabad City JCP (traffic) MA Chavada was transferred to the vacant post of inspector general of police, Junagadh range, while IGP (Bhavnagar range) Ashok Yadav was appointed as IGP Rajkot range, following the transfer of incumbent officer Sandeep Singh, who was appointed as IGP (Vadodara range).

Ahmedabad City JCP (Sector 2) Gautam Parmar was transferred as IGP (Bhavnagar range) following Ashok Yadav’s transfer. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Panchmahal-Godhra range) MS Bharada has been appointed in his place.

IGP (Motor Transport) DH Parmar was transferred to the vacant post of JCP (traffic) Surat city, and the post of additional CP (crime and traffic) was redesignated as addl CP (crime).

Chirag Koradia, additional commissioner of police (crime and traffic) Vadodara city, was appointed in Bharada’s place as range DIG (Panchmahal-Godhra) and his place in Vadodara will be taken by an appointee who was waiting for a posting.

DIG (Railways) Ahmedabad AG Chauhan was appointed as addl CP (traffic), Ahmedabad city following Chavada’s transfer. DIG CID (Crime-V) KN Damor was transferred as addl CP sector-2, Surat city.

Neerajkumar Badgujar, who was waiting for a posting, was promoted to the DIG rank and appointed as addl CP sector-1, Ahmedabad city, following Asari’s transfer.