Gujarat Govt removes Pakistan-based train’s photo from railway application

A day after the Gujarat government launched a mobile application namely ‘Surakshit Safar’ for railway passengers in the state, it removed a picture of a Pakistan-based train engine, which had been uploaded on the application “by mistake”.

According to officials, the application which was inaugurated by state Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja last Saturday, had uploaded various pictures of railway engines and trains on its homepage. One of the images was a stock photo of a green coloured train engine, which was later found to be of Pakistani origin.

To avoid a controversy, the state government removed the photo from the application and released a statement on Sunday.

“Through newspaper reports, we came to know that one of the pictures uploaded on the Surakshit Safar application is of a green coloured train engine which belongs to a Pakistan-based train. The system developer had uploaded the picture by mistake and as soon as it was brought to our attention, we removed it,” said the statement from the egional Information office of the Gujarat government.

The Surakshit Safar application was launched as a grievance redressal portal by the state Home minister for railway passengers to connect with the Government Railway Police (GRP) in case of luggage theft or other emergencies. Passengers can also provide sensitive information regarding narcotics and liquor to the police through the application.

The Gujarat Police has denied taking any action against the system developer entrusted with the task of developing the application.

