Gujarat Govt rejects Congress’ demand for special assembly session

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja said that there was “no need for a special session as no new issue was raised by the Opposition in the past two months”. (Source: Facebook) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja said that there was “no need for a special session as no new issue was raised by the Opposition in the past two months”. (Source: Facebook)

The BJP government on Sunday rejected the Congress’s demand for convening a special Assembly session on issues pertaining to Patidar quota, farmer distress, rising fuel prices and water crisis. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja said that there was “no need for a special session as no new issue was raised by the Opposition in the past two months”.

On Saturday, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani had written a letter to CM Vijay Rupani, demanding convening of a special session of the Assembly. “When the Assembly was in session, the Congress wasted time in creating ruckus in the House. By demanding a special session, Congress wants to remain in media glare,” he said.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App