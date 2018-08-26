Gujarat: Govt provided new power connections to 8 lakh farmers, says state power minister

Energy Minister Saurabh Patel Energy Minister Saurabh Patel

Out of the 46.61 lakh farmers in Gujarat, the state government has provided new electricity connections to 19 per cent of them in the last 15 years, said state power minister Saurabh Patel on Saturday.

In the last 1.5 decades, the government had not only doubled the total number of power consumers to 72 lakh, but it has also provided new connections to 8.83 lakh farmers in the state, stated the minister in an release issued here.

According to Agri Census 2005, there are 46.61 lakh farmers in Gujarat.

“During this period, Gujarat has increased its power production by 18,128 MW and has set up 1,139 sub-stations,” Patel added while reacting to Congress party’s allegation of Gujarat favouring private power producers in the state like Adani Power, Essar Power and Tata Power.

The allegations came after the state government formed a high-powered committee last month to offer solutions for imported coal fired power plants of the three firms that were lying underutilised due to viability issues. The committee is expected to submit its report in two months.

The minister also listed out several power purchase agreements signed by different states between 2007 and 2012 to establish that the agreements signed by Gujarat government with Adani Power (2000 MW, Mundra) and Essar Power (1000 MW, Salaya) were among the lowest.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App