State government promotes 7 Gujarat cadre IPS officers

Seven IPS officers of Gujarat cadre were given promotion by the state government through a notification order on Wednesday.

As per an order released by the Home Department of Gujarat government on Wednesday night, Deepan Bhadran IPS (Gujarat Cadre 2007), Superintendent of Police Jamnagar has been promoted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Ahmedabad Headquarters by upgrading the vacant ex cadre post of SP ATS to vacant ex cadre post of DIG ATS.

Similarly, Saurabh Tolumbia IPS (Gujarat Cadre 2007) SP, Crime Investigation Department (CID) Crime and Railways has been promoted as DIG CID Crime and Railways. Makrand Chauhan IPS (Gujarat Cadre 2007) Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) has been promoted to DIG and appointed at the vacant ex cadre post of Joint Director Anti Corruption Bureau.

Parixita Rathod IPS ( 2007 Gujarat cadre ) SP Western Railways has been promoted to DIG post and appointed on vacant cadre post of DIG CID Crime and Railways.

RM Pande IPS (2007 Gujarat cadre) Commandant SRPF Group 20 Viramgam Ahmedabad has been promoted to DIG post and appointed on vacant ex cadre post of DIG Armed Units Vadodara. ML Ninama IPS (2006 Gujarat cadre) SP Central Jail Surat (Lajpor) has been promoted to the post of DIG and appointed on the vacant ex cadre post of DIG Central Jail Surat.

DH Parmar IPS (2004 Gujarat cadre) SP Motor Transport (MT) has been promoted to DIG post and appointed on the vacant ex cadre post of DIG MT.