Gujarat: Govt promotes 12 GAS officials to IAS cadre

The officials were promoted to the IAS cadre against the vacancies that arose between January 1 and December 31, 2019.

The Gujarat government on Saturday promoted 12 officials from the Gujarat Administrative Services to the IAS cadre. The officials include Ramesh Merja, brother of Brijesh Merja, the MLA who had quit the Congress before the Rajya Sabha polls earlier this year and joined the BJP.

According to a notification issued by Kamal Dayani, Additional Chief Secretary, General Administration Department, Ramesh Merja, resident additional collector of Kheda-Nadiad, was promoted to the IAS cadre. Merja will continue to hold the post. Brijesh Merja is the BJP candidate to the Morbi seat in the bypoll due to be held on November 3.

The officials were promoted to the IAS cadre against the vacancies that arose between January 1 and December 31, 2019. Kamal Dayani did not respond to multiple calls for comments. The other officials include NN Dave, personal secretary to Speaker of Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Rajendra Trivedi and AB Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Vadodara Urban Development Authority.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.