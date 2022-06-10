Gujarat govt prevented use of farm urea in industries, says minister

The state government on Thursday said it has prevented 8,184 bags of subsidised urea meant for agricultural purposes from being illegally used by industrial units in the state.

In a statement, State Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel said teams from the Centre and state government had undertaken random checks on industrial units that were purportedly using the subsidised urea. About 30 samples of the seized neem-coated urea have been sent to the laboratory for testing.

In the past two days, officials visited 823 fertiliser dealers and detected anomalies in the stocks possessed by 52 of them. Show-cause notices have been issued and fertiliser stocks seized at six places, the release added. The Indian Express has reported earlier that a 50 kilogram bag of Urea that costs Rs 3,500 in the open market is made available at Rs 300 to the farmers by the government.

Every year, farmers in Gujarat use 22 lakh metric tonne of Urea, the release added.

The Minister said that a fertiliser distributer from Deesa in Banaskantha district was found to be involved in a consignment of suspected urea seized from Harij in neighbouring Patan district. The Minister said that the licence of the Deesa fertiliser distributor has been cancelled.