Gujarat govt pleaders must always keep public interest in mind: Solicitor General

The men and women working for an institution, such as that of the office of the government pleader, are the ones that build it into an institution and leave a responsible legacy to carry forward, said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Monday, while inaugurating Kayda Bhavan which will house the office of the government pleader in Gujarat.

Speaking in the presence of former chief justices and Supreme Court judges, many of whom also spoke on the occasion, Mehta emphasised that the job of government pleader involved taking “even unpleasant steps” in the “interest of justice and public interest.”

“The government having built the building, it is now for all of us – the law officers — to build this into an institution, because we have a very responsible legacy to carry on on our shoulders,” Mehta, who was once a senior advocate practising in the Gujarat High Court, said.

Recalling the contributions of several luminaries from Gujarat’s legal fraternity such as MC Setalvad, jurist and former Attorney General of India; CK Daphtary, first solicitor general’ Soli Sorabjee, Kirit Raval and others, Mehta said, “The question that must loom large before all of us is, are we in a position to step into their shoes and fit into their shoes? Who is a law officer, a government lawyer? He is not just a lawyer having a different kind of permanent client. He is a lawyer entrusted by the sovereign state. He represents 5.5 crore residents of Gujarat. You represent the sovereign, the constitutional body, namely the state government, and we owe a different kind of responsibility because of that.”

Emphasising that as government pleader, one would have to take tough stands, which may not please everyone, he said, “Responsibility is two-fold. First, government lawyers will have to, if the interest of justice and state demands, take a stand. You cannot have your support in favour of one argument and simultaneously, in favour of another. You will have to displease someone, it is part of your job, there is no other alternative. If you try to please everyone or try not to displease anyone, you will not be able to discharge your duty as law officers.”

He also cautioned against complacency. “It is easy to be in the confines of a comfort zone – many of us are. That is not what the democratic government expects from us. When we fight, contest, we don’t contest to win a case. We contest so that the rule of law is upheld.” He said it would require one to “to take even unpleasant steps”.

Recalling the words of the late CK Daphtary, as told to him a year ago by eminent jurist and Ram Jethmalani who passed away on Sunday, he said, “Daphtary used to tell every officer working under him or with him that ‘if having opted to be a government lawyer, you have the option to appear for the government or for a PSU and if you choose the latter, shame on you! It is your privilege to represent your state, your country. You’re giving up that privilege. Very few of us have this privilege to appear on behalf of the entire sovereign state or the sovereign country’.”

Justice MR Shah of the Supreme court also reminded government lawyers of their role, saying, “An advocate has a two-fold duty. One, to protect the interest of his clients and secondly, to act as an officer of the court.”

Stating that the officers of the court must work in the interest of justice and the public interest, he added, “Even though the public prosecutor and assistant government pleader is in full-time employment of the government, once he appears in the court to conduct a case or prosecution, he is guided by the norms consistent to the interest of justice. He has to serve and protect the public interest.”The post of the government pleader, the public prosecutor, assistant public prosecutor (APP) and assistant government pleader (AGP), is a post of trust and very important post in the justice delivery system, said Justice Shah. “AGPs represent the public interest and it is your solemn duty to protect the public interest and defend government action. At the same time, you should be fair to the court too and it is your solemn duty to advise the government and see to it that corrective measures are taken.”

Meanwhile, former Gujarat HC Chief Justice and now a justice of the Supreme Court, R Subhash Reddy, requested the government to find a way for speedy disposal of cases by capping amount limits to appeals with regard to land acquisition cases, VAT (value-added tax) cases and insurance cases, as has been done by the Central Bureau of Direct Taxes.

The new kayda Bhavan will house 65 assistant government pleaders and assistant public prosecutors along with Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, additional advocate general Prakash Jani, government pleader Manisha Lavkumar Shah and public prosecutor Mitesh Amin.Equipped with modern facilities such as an expansive library, record room and seminar rooms, the new building also houses a children’s centre, has separate toilets for the persons with disability and is environment-friendly, having solar panels that can generate up to 150 kilowatt of electricity.

The inaugural function was attended by several state ministers as well as Chief Secretary JN Singh, Former Supreme Court Chief Justice RC Lahoti and several apex court justices – Justices MR Shah and R Subhash Reddy, along with the Acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat HC, Anant Dave.