Gujarat: Govt plans bringing private universities under centralised medical admission system

The Gujarat government, on Friday, said that it is actively considering to conduct admissions of professional medical courses at Sumandeep Vidyapeeth, a deemed university at Waghodia of Vadodara and other such universities through the common counselling procedure to be done by the state government. Health Minister Shankar Chaudhary said this from the floor of Gujarat Assembly while making a statement on a discussion under Rule 116 of the Assembly on reports of authorities of Sumandeep Vidyapeeth taking bribes from medical students to get them passed in the examination.

The notice under Rule 116 was moved by Congress MLAs Punjabhai Vansh, Mahendrasinh Baraiya, Hirabhai Patel and Mansinh Chauhan. The Congress MLAs alleged that commercialisation of education in Gujarat had resulted in large-scale corruption and the Sumandeep Vidyapeeth incident had caused a sense of fear among the parents and students.

President of Sumandeep Vidyapeeth Mansukh Shah and two others were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from mother of a girl student for letting her fill her medical examination papers last month.

Giving a reply on the notice, Chaudhary refuted the allegations levelled by opposition Congress and said that taking due seriousness of the complaint lodged by the mother of the girl student, ACB had conducted decoy operation and then arrested total three persons, including Mansukh Shah. Investigation of the case is on. Chaudhary then said that Sumandeep Vidyapeeth is a deemed university which conducts admissions of various medical examinations on its own while also deciding its fees.

