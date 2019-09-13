Gujarat govt planning to celebrate occasion after Sardar Sarovar dam reaches full capacity

With a very good monsoon this year in which the landmark Sardar Sarovar dam is also likely to be filled to its full reservoir level (FRL) of 138.68 metre shortly, the Gujarat government is planning to celebrate it in a grand manner.

Sources said that the government is also looking at the possibilities of having the celebrations on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

“This year there is very good monsoon. So, the government is keen to celebrate it in a grand manner, especially when the Sardar Sarovar dam is also likely to be filled to its FRL. So, a discussion has started on how to celebrate the occasion while clubbing it with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” a senior officer said.

A top source in the government said the issue was discussed in the meeting of the state cabinet on Thursday.

“And the Chief Minister has asked for suggestions from various departments such as panchayats, water resources, revenue, agriculture and others on how to carry out the celebration,” the source said. “Accordingly, suggestions will be submitted to the Chief Minister by tomorrow (Friday), following which things could be firmed up.”

“If there is no problem of issues related to the rehabilitation and resettlement of project-affected persons, a grand celebration can be planned at the Sardar Sarovar dam site. But, things will be final in a day or two at the level of the Chief Minister,” the source added.