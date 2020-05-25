Gujarat: Govt passes GR on varsity and college admissions and exams

Also, if a student is absent in any of the examinations, in both these cases, he will sit for it and clear it when these are conducted in October-November. (Representational) Also, if a student is absent in any of the examinations, in both these cases, he will sit for it and clear it when these are conducted in October-November. (Representational)

With regard to the state universities and its affiliate college examinations, admissions and academic work for the session 2020-21, the state education department passed a Government Resolution (GR) on Sunday.

Based on the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, only final semester examinations of all undergraduate courses will be conducted from June 25, while for the postgraduate courses, first year and final semester or year examinations are scheduled from June 25 with strict condition of mask, social distancing and sanitisers.

“In the wake of Covid-19 situation not getting normalised and inability to follow social distancing norms, in such circumstances, students of intermediate semesters (for technical courses, integrated courses with more than three-year duration) including semester 2, 4 and 6 will be evaluated on the basis of 50 per cent internal evaluation and remaining 50 per cent of previous semesters. This has been named as merit-based progression,” the GR stated.

In case the previous semester or annual results are not available, in that case, where annual examinations are being conducted, 100 per cent evaluation is to be done on the basis of internal evaluation, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama stated in a statement.

The academic work for semester 3, 5 and 7 will commence from June 21. In the beginning this would be done online and these will be replaced by physical classes only after viewing the Covid-19 pandemic situation. UG and PG academic session for semester 1 will commence from July 1, 2020. The students willing to improve his grades can sit for the special exams to be conducted in October-November.

Making it clear that this arrangement has been done only for the current academic session 2019-2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic situation, principal secretary education Anju Sharma said that if a student has failed to clear any of the subjects, for the current academic session he will be ‘carried forward’ to the next semester though he has to clear the subject.

Also, if a student is absent in any of the examinations, in both these cases, he will sit for it and clear it when these are conducted in October-November.

Within 10 days of declaration of results, the university will seek requests for appearing in special examinations through online portal. The university has to make arrangements for the portal before June 10. For the admission process of all state universities and its affiliated colleges, all admissions except technical conducted by ACPC will start from June 15. Admissions on 90 per cent seats will be conducted while for the remaining 10 per cent, a separate admission process will be conducted after CBSE and other board results are announced in August. For these 10 per cent seats, a separate merit list will be prepared.

For ACPC admissions, GUJCET will be conducted on July 30, based on which admission calendar will be prepared.

